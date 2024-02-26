Karnataka govt introduces 20 internal marks for PUC non-practical subjects, launches inspection drive

UDUPI: On the lines of CBSE, Karnataka took a decision to allot 20 internal marks for PUC exams in non-practical subjects from the academic year 2023-24. From this year, based on the instructions from the Department of Pre-University Education, committees comprising of a principal and two lecturers are being formed at the district level.

Sources in the department stated that these committees have started visiting PU colleges to check whether assignments for project work have been completed by students and if internal marks have been allotted by lecturers.

Marks obtained by the students in the internal assessments have been uploaded on the Student Achievement Tracking System (SATS), while PU Department officials, through the committee, want to confirm whether justice has been done.