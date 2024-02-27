Karnataka: House pays tribute, remembers MLA Naik as stellar politician

BENGALURU: The Legislative Assembly and Council on Monday paid tribute to Raja Venkatappa Naik, Congress MLA from Shorapur Assembly constituency in Yadgir district, who passed away on Sunday. Members cutting across party lines paid their condolences to the sitting MLA after which both the houses were adjourned.

Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar said he met Naik a few days back in the hospital. “After taking doctors’ certificates and permission from poll authorities, we had taken his thumb impression and signature so that he could vote from hospital for Tuesday’s Rajya Sabha polls. It is unfortunate, we lost a noble politician,” he added. He also said when he conducted a survey of candidates from the MLa’s region for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Naik’s name was on the top.