Illegal schools must be shut down immediately: Karnataka Education department

A January 9 circular issued by the department states that after one week, officials concerned should conduct a site inspection and send a report to the BEO on whether such schools are closed. “Schools conducting advanced classes for Grades 6 to 10 will be given a final opportunity of 45 days to obtain permission by the set rules. If the management continues with classes, it shall be treated as unauthorised and students will be barred from the Students Achievement Tracking System (SATS),” warned the circular.