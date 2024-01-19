252nd Paryaya Mahotsav held with much fervour in Udupi

UDUPI: The biennial event -- Paryaya Mahotsav -- that began in the year 1522 after Sri Vadiraja Theertha Swamiji changed it from a two-month term to a biennial term, entered the 252nd cycle with Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swami of Sri Puthige Mutt, ascending the Paryaya Peeta for the fourth time on Thursday.
Devotees from various parts of the state and delegates from abroad descended on Udupi to witness the ‘Vishwa Geeta Paryaya’ on Thursday. Attractive tableaux were taken out and cultural events were organised at many places. Devotees waited for the Paryaya procession to begin from Jodukatte and stood along the roadside to witness the magnificent procession.
Saffron flags were put up across the city. The illuminated streets added grandeur to the festival. As the procession began from Jodukatte, Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swami and his disciple Sri Sushreendra Theertha Swami came in a palanquin. Earlier, they took a holy dip in Dandatheertha, near Kaup.
The presiding deity of Sri Puthige Mutt, Sri Veera Vittala with Rukmini and Satyabhama of Puthige Mutt, was brought in a golden palanquin from the Puthige Mutt. The seers were accorded a warm welcome at Jodukatte, and after the ceremonial puja, the procession began in the early hours of Thursday.
Tableaux showcasing diverse forms of art and culture contributed to the vibrancy of the festival. The parade featured several tableaux, including those from the forest department, Udupi CMC, agriculture, health and various other departments. Staff from the Udupi CMC along with volunteers maintained cleanliness along the route where the procession moved.
Later, Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji ascended the Paryaya Peeta in the wee hours and conducted the first puja to Lord Krishna, marking the initiation of his two-year Paryaya tenure.
Before the arrival of the Puthige seer, Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji, the outgoing Paryaya seer, concluded the rituals and formalities and left the Sri Krishna Mutt premises along with his presiding deity.
At the ‘darbar’ programme, Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji received the ‘prasadam’ brought from various temples by the representatives/priests of the respective temples.