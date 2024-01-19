252nd Paryaya Mahotsav held with much fervour in Udupi

UDUPI: The biennial event -- Paryaya Mahotsav -- that began in the year 1522 after Sri Vadiraja Theertha Swamiji changed it from a two-month term to a biennial term, entered the 252nd cycle with Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swami of Sri Puthige Mutt, ascending the Paryaya Peeta for the fourth time on Thursday.

Devotees from various parts of the state and delegates from abroad descended on Udupi to witness the ‘Vishwa Geeta Paryaya’ on Thursday. Attractive tableaux were taken out and cultural events were organised at many places. Devotees waited for the Paryaya procession to begin from Jodukatte and stood along the roadside to witness the magnificent procession.

Saffron flags were put up across the city. The illuminated streets added grandeur to the festival. As the procession began from Jodukatte, Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swami and his disciple Sri Sushreendra Theertha Swami came in a palanquin. Earlier, they took a holy dip in Dandatheertha, near Kaup.