UDUPI: Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji of Sri Puthige Mutt, who is on a mission to publicise Sri Madhwacharya’s Dvaita philosophy across the globe, ascended the Paryaya Peeta here on Thursday morning.

Sri Vishwapriya Theertha Swamiji of Sri Admar Mutt handed over the Akshaya Patra and the keys to Sri Krishna Mutt to manage the 800-year-old mutt for two years. This marked the symbolic transfer of the administration of Sri Krishna Mutt from Sri Krishnapura Mutt to Sri Puthige Mutt. Nearly two lakh devotees participated in the two-day Paryaya mahotsav.

Outgoing seer Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji of Sri Krishnapura Mutt does not approve of Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji’s right to ascend the Paryaya Peeta as he had committed “Seemollanghana” (crossing the ocean) when he went abroad.