Karnataka govt will complete Mekedatu project, says deputy Chief Minister

On former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s accusation that the Congress government is not serious about the Mekedatu project, he said, “We will complete the project within our government’s tenure. Will Deve Gowda, who is close to the Prime Minister, get the Centre’s approval for the project?”

He said the Karnataka government is fighting legally to get approvals for the project. The Supreme Court has already instructed the Water Management Tribunal not to obstruct the construction of a dam at Mekedatu. “I have taken the irrigation portfolio to see that the project goes through,” he added.

BJP that has 25 Parliament members did not dare to prevail upon the Centre to get the approval. Even Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha did not approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi to obtain approvals for the project that will hold 66 tmcft of water.