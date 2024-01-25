Karnataka govt will complete Mekedatu project, says deputy Chief Minister

MYSURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK ShiavKumar on Wednesday announced that the government is committed to completing the much-awaited Mekedatu balancing reservoir project during its tenure in office.
After inaugurating the Mutthinamulasoge tank-filling project in Periyapatna taluk that covers 150 tanks and 79 villages, he said the government has submitted a detailed project report and carried out a survey to identify the forest and revenue land that will be submerged in Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Ramanagar districts. Revenue officials have been directed to sanction land to land losers, he added.
On former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s accusation that the Congress government is not serious about the Mekedatu project, he said, “We will complete the project within our government’s tenure. Will Deve Gowda, who is close to the Prime Minister, get the Centre’s approval for the project?”
He said the Karnataka government is fighting legally to get approvals for the project. The Supreme Court has already instructed the Water Management Tribunal not to obstruct the construction of a dam at Mekedatu. “I have taken the irrigation portfolio to see that the project goes through,” he added.
BJP that has 25 Parliament members did not dare to prevail upon the Centre to get the approval. Even Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha did not approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi to obtain approvals for the project that will hold 66 tmcft of water.
Clarifying that the state will fulfil the commitment of releasing 173 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu, he said that in the previous Budget, former chief minister S R Bommai had allocated Rs 1,000 crore for the project. “But there are no funds for the project. Why is JDS not pulling up BJP,” he asked.
He said the state government guarantee schemes have prompted Modi to come up with his own set of guarantees. “Congress does not believe in emotional politics. We have tried to address the plight of the people by addressing unemployed youth, women, farmers and other sections,” he said.