Karnataka’s maiden riverfront project along Tunga River all set to attract tourists

SHIVAMOGGA: The first riverfront project in the state has come to fruition along the 2.7 km stretch of the Tunga River in Shivamogga, also known as the Gateway of Malnad. The makeover of this area has transformed it into a promising tourist attraction, drawing inspiration from the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad. The stretch, formerly overgrown with bushes, extends from the Bypass Bridge to Bekkina Kalamata.
The people will be allowed to explore the area soon. This is one of the flagship projects of the Shivamogga Smart City Limited (SSCL) which has developed the riverfront at a cost of Rs 103 crore.
Sources in the SSCL told The New Indian Express that the project was taken up in 2019 by KMV Project Ltd to develop infrastructure along with a pedestrian bridge and promenade in front of the north bank of river Tunga. A flood protection wall was earlier constructed by the Irrigation Department on the north bank up from the bypass bridge to Bekkina Kalmata. This stretch has been developed in the remaining space between the said wall and the public property boundary.
The sources said that the project had been undertaken with the objective of enhancing the richness of the beauty of the city and making it an exciting tourist destination. Key attractions of the riverfront are is a 2.63 km long footpath, 2.60 km long bicycle path, trees and saplings of various species, flower gardens, children's play areas, interactive fountain, gym equipment, climbing walls for adventurers, multi-purpose sports complex, animal sculptures, murals and Lata mantaps.
Noteworthy features encompass an open-air theatre, a canteen on the ground floor, a parking lot with food stalls, an information centre, a lawn on the upper floor, observation towers, parking structures, pedestrian bridges at two locations, 12 drinking water units, toilets for women, men, and the disabled, and two boat jetties. Decorative lights and an ornamental electricity tower add to the visual appeal.
Public entry soon
District Minister Madhu Bangarappa inaugurated the project on Monday. While the public eagerly awaits access, discussions are ongoing regarding the entry fee. SSLC executive engineer K M Krishnappa said, “A meeting headed by the DC recently decided to allow visitors free of cost for 10 days and charge later. However, on the day of inauguration, the minister suggested allowing visitors free of cost. A decision in this regard will be made at a meeting headed by the minister. Only after that will the public be allowed inside,” he said.