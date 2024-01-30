Karnataka’s maiden riverfront project along Tunga River all set to attract tourists

SHIVAMOGGA: The first riverfront project in the state has come to fruition along the 2.7 km stretch of the Tunga River in Shivamogga, also known as the Gateway of Malnad. The makeover of this area has transformed it into a promising tourist attraction, drawing inspiration from the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad. The stretch, formerly overgrown with bushes, extends from the Bypass Bridge to Bekkina Kalamata.

The people will be allowed to explore the area soon. This is one of the flagship projects of the Shivamogga Smart City Limited (SSCL) which has developed the riverfront at a cost of Rs 103 crore.

Sources in the SSCL told The New Indian Express that the project was taken up in 2019 by KMV Project Ltd to develop infrastructure along with a pedestrian bridge and promenade in front of the north bank of river Tunga. A flood protection wall was earlier constructed by the Irrigation Department on the north bank up from the bypass bridge to Bekkina Kalmata. This stretch has been developed in the remaining space between the said wall and the public property boundary.