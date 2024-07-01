All efforts will be made to revive Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Ltd, says Kumaraswamy

SHIVAMOGGA: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said all efforts will be made to save Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Ltd (VISL) in Bhadravathi, and also, the interests of employees will be protected.

Kumaraswamy visited the steel plant along with officials of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL). He told reporters later, “With the foresight of the Maharaja of Mysore, Sir M Visvesvaraya set up this plant. I looked at its current condition.

MP B Y Raghavendra and former Bhadravathi MLA, the late Appaji Gowda, fought to save this steel plant from closure. Everyone wants to save it. I received all necessary information from the parties concerned to revive the plant,” he said.

The minister said he does not want to reveal certain information publicly as the Parliament session is going on. “When I took charge of the ministry, Rajya Sabha member from the state and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh raised questions about five steel plants. That is the reason I came here to gather information. In the days to come, we will take decisions to revive the plant,” he said.

He pointed out that the plant was merged with SAIL in 1998. “In line with the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ initiatives of the PM, and to meet the target of producing 300 million tonnes of steel by 2030, we have started several programmes,” he added.

MP Raghavendra said, “I once again promise that I will not rest until the factory is preserved, its historic glory restored, a better livelihood provided to thousands of dependent families, and the workers’ grievances are addressed.”

MLAs Sharada Pooryanaik and BK Sangamesh, and SAIL Chairman Amarendu Prakash were present.