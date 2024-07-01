Kenyan firm gave fake guarantee for PRR bid?

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has cancelled the tender for the third time for the Rs 27,000-crore Peripheral Ring Road project and will now have to call for a fourth round of tendering.

The Kenya-based company, Astrum International Limited, which was the sole bidder and had won the tender, has allegedly produced a fake guarantee letter for Rs 300 crore, leading to the cancellation, sources said.

Astrum had submitted its bid specifying Equity Banks Kenya as its banker.

A finance expert explained, “In case the bank guarantee for the Earnest Money Deposit is produced from a foreign bank, it should be confirmed by an Indian bank. The deposit would be 1 percent of the project cost. It needs to be cross checked by the agency in a confidential manner before the tender is allotted.

This is crucial because in case the contractor backs out or has any financial issue, the money can be recovered from the bank within our country.”

Bidder did not meet criteria: BDA chief

The Karnataka Finance Department made this mandatory decades ago after a contractor walked out of a project after bidding for it with fake bank guarantees.