Kumbhavade falls regains its glory

BELAGAVI: With plentiful rainfall since the onset of monsoon, Kumbhavade waterfalls alias Baba waterfalls, nestled in the serene Western Ghats near Amboli on the border of Karnataka, is again attracting hundreds of tourists.

About 87 km away from Belagavi, Baba waterfalls is located in a private property, which is owned by late Babasaheb Kupekar, former Maharashtra Assembly Speaker and senior NCP leader. This waterfalls witnessed huge crowds of visitors on the weekends providing booming business to the vendors selling snacks and tea in and around that place.

It may be recalled that following landslides, Kupekar had restricted the public from entering his property. It was done for the safety of the public. In spite of restrictions, people, trespass into private property to have a look of the majestic waterfalls.

Following the same, Kupekar family decided to give a facelift to the property by laying proper roads and taking safety measures. Speaking to TNIE, Madhukar Gawade, one of the staff members, informed that landslides are common in the area during monsoon.

After entry was restricted by the authorities, the number of visitors at Baba waterfalls has increased enormously. Unlike more popular tourist spots, this waterfalls retains its raw and unspoiled nature. The surrounding landscape is rich in diverse flora and fauna, offering ample opportunities for nature enthusiasts and photographers to capture the beauty of the Ghats.