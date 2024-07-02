Karnataka ST Corporation scam: Ex-minister’s close aide moved Rs 94.73 cr into accounts of fake firms

BENGALURU: The ongoing investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) into the multi-crore scam in Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd revealed that accused Nekunti Nagaraj (46), who is said to be a close aide of former minister for Tribal Welfare B Nagendra played a key role in the case. Named accused No. 10, Nagaraj allegedly illegally transferred Rs 94.73 crore from the corporation to various bank accounts of multiple fake companies.

Nagaraj was arrested by the CID on June 4 and remanded to judicial custody on June 18. He had allegedly actively taken part in the affairs of the Corporation and collected gold from some jewellery shops in lieu of the funds transferred into various bank accounts.

He had allegedly joined hands with Sathyanarayan, who is also arrested in connection with the scam that came to light when corporation’s Accounts Officer Chandrashekar died by suicide.

The CID, in its objections to Nagaraj’s bail petition, stated that the investigation is underway to ascertain who got those gold ornaments from Nagaraj. He is said to have deposited the money drawn from the Corporation’s account and the gold into the accounts of unknown persons, who are yet to be identified, it added.

CID said it is investigating how the money was transferred from the corporation’s bank account in the Vasanath Nagar branch of Union Bank of India to MG Road branch by putting pressure on the corporation Managing Director Padmanabh and Accounts Officer Parashuram allegedly through the minister.

The CID stated that the probe is on to know who mediated to get the seals, fake signatures and letterheads.