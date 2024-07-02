‘Undemocratic... Karnataka to bring in amendments’: HK Patil

BENGALURU: With the Indian Code of Justice, Indian Civil Defence Code and Indian Evidence Act coming into force on Monday, the Karnataka government has initiated a rethink on the new laws.

Law Minister HK Patil, who had headed an expert committee that studied these new laws, said, “The Union government has completely failed to uphold the integrity of the laws, Indian values and certain historical clauses. The law department formed an expert committee and submitted a detailed report to the Centre but it did not respond to most of the suggestions sent by the state government, and has implemented the draft as it is. The State government is not only opposing these three legislations but is also seriously considering several amendments within its jurisdiction, by exercising its powers conferred in Schedule III of Article 7 of the Constitution.”

The government is rethinking the new laws as the Centre has radically changed important mother laws in a parliamentary setup, Patil said.

“It has committed a serious legal lapse by setting aside democratic traditions and deciding the date of implementation of the laws in the previous cabinet, a few days before elections were announced. With a new government at the Centre, there should be a discussion on whether the new laws should be implemented, and should come into effect on the date decided by the previous government,” the minister added.