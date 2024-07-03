'Beyond Bengaluru’ initiative to empower tier-2, 3 cities: CII Karnataka

BENGALURU: The 'Beyond Bengaluru' initiative will empower tier-2, 3 cities and improve ease of doing business, skilling programmes and energy efficiency, and also allow them to contribute to the economic growth of the state, said Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Karnataka.

Speaking about it on Wednesday, N Venu, chairman CII Karnataka and MD and CEO - India & South Asia, Hitachi Energy, said the government is creating a lot of support systems in terms of land availability and skill sets. "Talent is available in these cities, and post-Covid they want to work in their places," he said.

Talking about the CII Karnataka's initiatives for the year 2024-2025, which is aligned to the theme 'Globally Competitive Karnataka-Partnerships for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth', he said the focus will be on policy advocacy, inclusiveness, sustainability and international partnerships.

CII Karnataka, which has 700 members, aims to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive and key areas include technology and innovation, clean and alternative energy, GCC (global capability centres), MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) growth, and emerging sectors such as semiconductors, solar and electronics.

Venu also said that CII will continue to work closely with the policy makers on ease of doing business and sectoral policies. "Our goal is to strengthen Karnataka's position as the hub for cutting-edge research, development and implementation," he said. On Budget expectations, the CII Karnataka chairman said the government should continue to invest in infrastructure.

India has set a goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2070 and meet 50% of its energy requirement through renewables by 2030. On ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), he said the ESG industry is important as a whole and the global supply chain will play a major role in that.

Rabindra Srikantan, vice chairman of CII Karnataka and founder and MD, ASM Technologies said, "Our vision is to create a vibrant, sustainable Karnataka. MSMEs play a vital role in the state's economic landscape and it is crucial to support industry through services that drive competitiveness, sustainability and transformation."