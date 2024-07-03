BJP Karnataka to hold executive meeting on July 4, review session to follow

BENGALURU: The BJP Karnataka’s executive meeting will be held in Bengaluru’s Palace Grounds on July 4. The meeting will adopt a resolution against what the party called the State Government’s failures. This will be the first executive committee meeting of the state BJP after the recent Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP will also hold a two-day review meeting from July 5 with unsuccessful candidates.

Speaking to reporters, state BJP general secretary Nandish Reddy said 1,745 members from across the state are expected to take part in the event. Reddy said that state BJP president BY Vijayendra will preside over the event, and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Gadkari has been invited as a special invitee. Senior BJP leader Radhamohan Agarwal, who was the party’s Karnataka in-charge for the LS polls, is also expected to take part. “The purpose of the meeting is to reach out to every single booth,” he said.

Vijayendra will hold a meeting for two days from July 5 in Bengaluru, where he will be reviewing the reasons for losing certain Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.