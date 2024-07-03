Land Records and Survey department in Kodagu cripples with over 50 per cent staff crunch

MADIKERI: The issue of bringing ‘bane’ lands under the revenue department has been the foremost demand of the farmers in Kodagu. While the concerned authorities had assured to solve the issue by conducting a survey of the ‘bane’ land, the acute staff crunch in the Land Records and Survey department in the district is causing huge inconvenience to the hundreds of farmers and other residents.

The district Land Records and Survey department is allotted a total of 101 posts, including the clerical posts. However, a total of 59 posts in the department are lying vacant, seriously crippling the functioning of the department. Further, while the district has five taluks, including the newly established Kushalnagar and Ponnampet taluks, the department has not been allotted any posts for the new taluks. Amidst the staff crunch of over 50%, the existing officers have been appointed as in-charge survey officers for the new taluks.

As confirmed by sources, over 700 files in Virajpet taluk concerning land survey and measurement have remained pending for several months due to the unavailability of survey officers. In Ponnampet taluk, a total of 831 land survey files are pending, even as new applications are flowing in every day.

As confirmed by the department sources, no postings have been made to the new taluks from the state, and officials work under stress amidst a staff crunch.

The district has been sanctioned with a total of 50 posts of surveyors for Madikeri headquarters and the three taluks of Madikeri, Somwarpet and Virajpet. However, 11 posts of surveyors in three taluks are vacant, even as surveyors in Virajpet and Somwarpet taluks have to visit Ponnampet and Kushalnagar taluks, respectively, as in-charge surveyors. The concerned ADLR from Virajpet taluk has now written to the DDLR requesting filling of the vacant posts. However, when TNIE tried to contact DDLR, sources confirmed that the official was on long leave and was unavailable for comment over the telephone.