Justice Veerappa appointed Upalokayukta of Karnataka after two-year vacancy

BENGALURU: Former judge of Karnataka High Court, Justice B Veerappa, known as ‘Judge of the Common Man’, has been appointed the Upalokayukta of the state. On Thursday, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot appointed Justice Veerappa as Upalokayukta, following which the state government issued a notification. He is likely to take oath on Saturday.

The post of Upalokayukta was vacant for almost two years, after the then Upalokayukta Justice BS Patil became Lokayukta in June 2022. Abolition of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), established by the then Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, in March 2016, and restoring the powers of the Prevention of Corruption Act with the Lokayukta, is a feather in the cap for Justice Veerappa, who headed the Division Bench that delivered the verdict in August 2022.

The very same Siddaramaiah government recommended Justice Veerappa’s name for Upalokayukta after consulting the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the Chairman of the Legislative Council and the Leaders of Opposition in both Houses of the Legislature. Accepting it, the Governor appointed Justice Veerappa as Upalokayukta.