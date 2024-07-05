Sringeri faces torrential rains: Tunga river overflows, devotees warned

CHIKKAMAGALURU: The Southwest monsoon has unleashed its fury in Malnad - Sringeri, Koppa and Mudigere - disrupting normal life.

Sringeri has been experiencing torrential rain for days, and Kerekatte in Sringeri taluk has received 234.8 mm rainfall while Kigga and Sringeri town have 193.6 mm and 151.4 mm rainfall, respectively as on Thursday.

Gandhi Maidan, the parking spot for vehicles on the banks of Tunga river, is flooding, and the Sharadamba temple street has been made a two-way street for movement of vehicles.

Tunga river is overflowing and the steps leading to the bathing ghat and Kappe Shankara temple, are completely immersed in water. Devotees are warned against stepping into the river near the bathing ghat.

A car was washed away in Mudigere taluk, as the driver lost control of the car on the water-logged national highway. The car was heading towards Kalasa from Somwarpet in Kodagu district. The driver escaped unhurt.

Charmadi Ghat in Chikkamagaluru district has been receiving heavy rain. Danger lurks as check-walls constructed along the road have developed cracks and rear walls supporting the check-walls face fear of collapse.

The Balehole bridge across Bhadra river linking Kalasa and temple town Horanadu was submerged.

Residents living in villages on hill slopes or at the base fear landslides and appealed to the administration to take preventive steps.