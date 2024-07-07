Karnataka drugs agency clarifies no shortage of dengue meds in state

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Medical Supply Corporation (KSMSCL) has dismissed reports of a shortage of paracetamol and other essential medicines required for dengue treatment, clarifying that there are enough stocks of drugs. In a statement, the agency highlighted that they follow a systematic process of procuring and distributing drugs, equipment and medical consumables to 27 drug depots across the state. KSMSCL emphasised that medicines including analgesics, anti-inflammatory and anti-emetic drugs, gastrointestinal medicines, IV fluids and dengue antigen kits are well-stocked in all district drug warehouses.

The clarification comes amid allegations by an advocate in a letter to the chief minister stating that KSMSCL has failed to stock even basic medicines like paracetamol, potentially leading to more casualties as dengue continues to spread.

KSMSCL stated that any excess use or shortage of drugs in any warehouse is promptly resolved through inter-warehouse transfers. “The organisation has made arrangements to provide stock information of all medicines to district health and family welfare officers every 15 days, ensuring that health institutions take necessary steps to procure and maintain drugs for dengue management,” it said. KSMSCL has also published and updated the list of drugs purchased and not purchased in 2023-24 on its website.

11-year-old boy dies of suspected dengue

An 11-year-old boy died of suspected dengue within BBMP limits on Saturday. Health officials told TNIE that five days ago, the boy, a resident of Anjanapura 9th block, who had a history of fever, took treatment from a local doctor and his condition improved. However, he again experienced abdominal pain on Thursday while at school and was sent home. On Friday morning, his family took him to a temple in Chamarajapet where he suddenly collapsed, experienced seizures and was rushed to a clinic in Kothanur. Around 1 pm, the boy was referred to a nearby hospital. He arrived in critical condition and was immediately put on a ventilator in the ICU. His platelet count dropped to 80,000.