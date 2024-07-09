Karnataka government owns 1.4 crore acres of land in state

BENGALURU: Data generated through Landbeat mobile software indicated that the government owns 1.40 crore acres of land in the state, it was mentioned at the meeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had with top officials and ministers at Vidhana Soudha on Monday.

In all, 14.32 lakh acres have been notified for site inspection, of which 10.78 lakh acres have been inspected by village accountants. 1.93 lakh acres belong to the Revenue Department, while lands of 20 different departments too have been identified. 91,000 land parcels have been identified as encroached. Action will be taken to clear the encroachments from August.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda said other departments are also allowed to check where their land is and whether it is encroached. Estate officers should be appointed to protect the property of various departments. Information of land allotted to their department should be entered in RTC.

Pahani-Aadhaar linking is being done to prevent frauds in land sales and it should be taken up as a campaign since there are a large number of pending cases of corruption.

Krishna Byregowda said 737 surveyor posts have been sanctioned and steps will be taken to fill them up soon.

All documents have been scanned, indexed and digitised under the Bhu Suraksha program. So far, 3.28 crore pages have been scanned. It has been piloted in 31 taluks and will be implemented in all taluks in August. Digitisation of records will be completed within one year. With this, tampering with and loss of documents can be prevented. It will also help citizens get land documents easily, the minister said.