Karnataka BJP MLA Bharat Shetty booked over 'slap Rahul' jibe

MANGALURU: Kavoor police have booked a case against BJP MLA Dr Y Bharat Shetty for allegedly making a provocative speech during a protest organised by BJP over Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's statement on Hindus in Parliament.

City police commissioner Anupam Agarwal said Shetty is booked under BNS section 353(2) based on a complaint lodged by Congress corporator Anil Kumar. Shetty during a protest on Monday had allegedly said that Rahul should be locked and slapped inside parliament. He also said that Hindus are ready to take up weapons if the need arises.

Meanwhile, KPCC working president Manjunath Bhadary told reporters on Wednesday that he will request Home Minister G Parameshwara to initiate strict action against Shetty for his attempt to incite violence.

“The manner in which Shetty spoke about Rahul Gandhi makes all legislators from the coastal Karnataka hang their head in shame. He has only joined the list of legislators who support violence and intimate government officials,” he said.

Bhandary maintained that Rahul did not insult anyone in his parliament speech and only said the Hindu religion does not support violence and that the religion does not belong only to RSS and BJP. “What's wrong in that?” he asked

DCC president K Harish Kumar said the Congress will stage protests against Shetty's remarks across the district for three days. Referring to Swami Avimukteshwarananda, the 46th Shankaracharya of Jyotir Math in Uttarakhand, coming out in support of Rahul over his statements, Kumar said Hindu religion has survived because of its ideals and not due to RSS and BJP. He demanded the resignation of Shetty and added that he is also not fit to continue the medical profession.