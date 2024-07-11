BJP to protest over alleged Rs 5,000 crore MUDA scam involving Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Wife

BENGALURU: The state BJP has decided to approach the Election Commission of India to raise the issue of alleged violation by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by not declaring 3.16 acre of land at Kesare in Mysuru owned by his wife Parvati, while filing the affidavit to contest the 2013 Assembly elections.
It is said that the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) had acquired the land for developing a layout and allotted alternative sites to Parvati at upmarket Vijayanagar Layout in Mysuru. BJP is also planning a big protest in Mysuru on Friday.
BJP state president BY Vijayendra said that not mentioning details about 3.16 acre of land is a violation of election rules. This is one of the biggest scams in the state and it runs into Rs 5,000 crore, he alleged.
MUDA allotted 42 alternative sites in June this year to various beneficiaries even after the deputy commissioner had filed a report on the alleged irregularities in the urban development authority, he said. “We are going to raise the issue in the coming legislature session,’’ he added.
He alleged that the sites that were to be allotted to the poor and Scheduled Castes have been diverted to benefit a few people. The MUDA scam should not be handed over to another special investigation team like in other cases as it involves the chief minister and his wife. “We want a CBI probe. The chief minister should resign,” he added.
He pointed out that MUDA started land acquisition process at Kesare in 1991, but Parvati’s brother purchased 3.16 acres in 2004. “When the land was already in the possession of MUDA through acquisition, how could Parvati’s brother purchase it and make a gift deed in her favour? How such a transaction was allowed? It seems to be fraudulent and misleading,” he said.
Vijayendra alleged that documents from the sale deed in January 2022 revealed that under the MUDA incentive scheme, Parvati was illegally allotted 14 sites, instead of two that she was legally entitled to. If it is one acre of land, one site of 40x60 sqft dimension is given and if it is three to four acres, it should have been two sites, each measuring 40x60 sqft. She cannot get 14 sites,” he said.
“The scam has revealed the true face of Siddaramaiah. Many rules have been violated to acquire high-value sites, and the CM has to provide an answer. He has to take responsibility for the scam,” he said.
He alleged that Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh tried to hush up irregularities in MUDA.