Karnataka: Congress MLC HP Sudham Das Raised MUDA Irregularities in Belagavi session

BENGALURU: Amid the issue of alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by MUDA, it has come to light that it was Congress MLC HP Sudham Das who had raised the matter during the 2023 winter session in Belagavi. But the government allegedly failed to initiate action against the erring officials, especially the commissioner.

Das, a retired ED officer, had sought a reply from the government on the action the government had taken against the MUDA commissioner, as he was allegedly involved in the irregularities. “Why the commissioner was not booked with criminal charges or no action taken to replace him, despite his alleged involvement in the irregularities,” he asked through a star question.

In his reply, on December 12, 2023, Urban Development and Town Planning Minister Byrathi Suresh, had said that a technical committee was set up on July 2, 2022, which submitted its report on November 3, 2023. On the very next day, November 4, the DC was asked for a report and on November 27, he submitted the interim report, he said. Since it was incomplete, the DC was asked on December 4 to file a comprehensive and accurate report, he added.

The minister claimed that showcause notices were being issued to the commissioner on November 4 and 20, 2023. “Based on the DC’s and the committee’s report, legal action will be taken,” Byrathi Suresh had stated in his reply. “But since then, no action has been initiated against the accused commissioner,” the MLC alleged.