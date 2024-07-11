Mangalore North BJP MLA booked for incitement after provocative speech against Rahul Gandhi

MANGALURU: Kavoor police here have booked a case against Mangalore North BJP MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty for allegedly making a provocative speech during a protest organised by the saffron party over Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s statement on Hindus in Parliament.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal said Shetty has been booked under BNS Section 353(2), based on a complaint lodged by Congress corporator Anil Kumar. During a protest on Monday, Shetty had allegedly said that Rahul should be “locked and slapped inside Parliament”. He had also allegedly said that “Hindus are ready to take up weapons if the need arises”.

Meanwhile, KPCC working president Manjunath Bhandary told reporters on Wednesday that he will request Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara to initiate strict action against Shetty for his alleged attempt to incite violence. “The manner in which Shetty spoke about Rahul Gandhi makes all legislators from coastal Karnataka hang their head in shame. He has only joined the list of legislators who support violence and intimidate government officials,” he said.

Bhandary maintained that Rahul did not insult anyone in his Parliament speech, and only said the Hindu religion doesn’t support violence and that the religion does not belong only to RSS and BJP.