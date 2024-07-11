Panel demands report on Karnataka's alleged diversion of SCSP/TSP funds for guarantee schemes

BENGALURU: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has issued a notice to the Karnataka government over the alleged diversion of funds meant for the welfare of SCs and STs to implement its five guarantee schemes.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the government’s decision to divert Rs 14,730.53 crore from the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) to fund the guarantee schemes, the commission has sought a detailed report within seven days.

“The commission is mandated to monitor issues pertaining to development of Scheduled Castes in states, especially with reference to Special Component Plan (SCP) and Special Central Assistance (SCA), in pursuance of the power conferred upon it under Article 338,” Rajeev Kumar Tiwari, joint secretary of the commission, stated.