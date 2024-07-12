Bengaluru grade separator project stalled, AAP criticizes BBMP for inaction

BENGALURU: Stating that the Rs 28.2-crore grade separator work on Ullal Main Road-Kengeri Outer Ring Road has hit a dead end, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demanded answers from the BBMP for the delay in the completion of the project.

According to AAP city unit secretary Anjana Gowda, the work had started in 2020, and was supposed to be completed in 2022. However, it is nearly two years past the deadline, and the Palike’s project division is unable to complete the project, and is giving lame excuses, she added.

She also added that the unfinished roadwork has severely impacted the traffic flow. Commuters were forced to take detours and travel for longer duration. Students from nearby institutions have raised serious concerns about the same.

“The construction zone is riddled with uneven surfaces, exposed construction materials, and inadequate signage, which poses serious risk to motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians. There have been several near-miss incidents reported, The contractor has been paid Rs 6.74 crores before the completion of the project, then why has the project not been completed yet,” she questioned.

“The project at Ullal Main Road-Kengeri ORR is important, and the entire road cannot be cut as it will lead to inconvenience. The work had to be completed in parts. There was objection from Bengaluru University as there was a Ganesha Temple. The University had put a condition that palike should construct the temple and they only gave the land. The work will be taken up again, and will be completed by March 2025. With regards to giving Rs 6.74 crores, this is part of agreement to,” clarified BBMP Principal Engineer BS Prahallad.