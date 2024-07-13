Karnataka: Khader bats for renovation of Soudha, Horatti not keen

BENGALURU: While Assembly Speaker UT Khader has stressed the renovation of Vidhana Soudha without damaging its heritage structure, Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti has indirectly resisted the idea of renovation. “Vidhana Soudha is built based on vaastu, there is no need for any renovation,’’ Horatti said. Assembly Speaker Khader and Council Chairman Horatti called for a press meeting on Friday to give details on the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislature that will begin on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Khader said they have plans to give a facelift to Vidhana Soudha without damaging the heritage structure. Presently, the entrance to the Assembly is being renovated. According to Khader, this is the first time in 70 years that any kind of renovation is being done. “All these years, there were iron grills that were not giving an aesthetic look. Several foreign delegates visit Vidhana Soudha, and hence we took up renovation works,” he said. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is going to inaugurate this on Monday.

Meanwhile, Horatti indirectly said he was not in favour of renovation. He said many ministers and legislators are renovating their rooms as per their choice. “Vidhana Soudha is constructed based on vaastu. Some ministers renovating their rooms, citing vaastu as the reason, is not acceptable,” he said. He also said that there are provisions for small renovations, but not any major construction.

In the last session, the Speaker introduced the tradition of appreciating MLAs who come to the session on time. But this time, technology will be used to keep track of their presence in the House. “We will reward the best legislator who comes early and sits till the end of the day’s proceedings,” he added.

Khader also said they are coming up with a dedicated mobile application to know the room numbers of ministers and officials at Vidhana and Vikasa soudhas.

They are also organising a chess competition among MLAs, officials, and journalists.

On ED taking custody of former minister B Nagendra, Speaker UT Khader said that they have not received any information on the matter. “If it was done during the session, they should have taken permission from the Speaker,” he said.

Meanwhile, Horatti said that the Selection Committee to select the best legislator has almost finalised the name. “We will announce it later’,’ he said. He also said sessions should be conducted for 60 days in a year. “We are going to discuss it with the CM,” he added.