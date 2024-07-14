Union Minister Kumaraswamy alleges misuse of MUDA land by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's family

BENGALURU : Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday alleged that the land for which the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) gave alternative sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife belonged to MUDA.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, the former chief minister said the 3.16-acre land that Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law purchased and later gifted to his sister (chief minister’s wife) was earlier acquired by the MUDA and it had also given compensation for it.

He questioned Siddaramaiah’s claims that the MUDA had given alternative sites to them for acquiring their land for developing a layout.

Kumaraswamy said the land belonged to Ninga alias Javara. “In 1992, the MUDA acquired it to develop a layout and issued preliminary notification. MUDA had deposited a compensation amount for 3.16 acres of land in court. In 1995, a final notification was issued. In 1998, the land was denotified in Ninga’s name. It was done after his death. In 1998, Siddaramaiah was the DyCM,” he said. The Union Minister explained that in 2004, Mallikarjuna Swamy purchased the land and in 2005, he submitted an application for land conversion. Kumaraswamy said Sidaramaiah was the DyCM at that time. “What was the Deputy Commissioner doing when the application was submitted for land conversion,” he questioned.

The JDS leader said when the land was gifted to the CM’s wife it was shown as agricultural land, though conversion was done earlier.

Slamming the CM for stating that they should get Rs 62 crore compensation from MUDA, the JDS leader questioned whose property was it. “I have all the documents,” Kumaraswamy said showing a set of documents in the press conference.

On ST Corpn row

The JDS leader said if the CM had control over the administration, an employee of the Valmiki Corporation would not have died by suicide. He said Rs 94 crore was transferred when the election code of conduct was in force and what Siddaramaiah would have done if there was no death note? He said the corporation superintendent Chandrashekar’s death is not a suicide, but a murder by the government.

‘Conspiracy to register case against Nikhil’

Union Minister Kumaraswamy accused the state police chief of discussing registering an FIR against Nikhil Kumaraswamy over a protest in Ramanagara. “The DG&IGP held discussions in his office till 11 pm on that day,” he said. The JDS leader alleged that the state police chief had reduced his position to that of a police constable.