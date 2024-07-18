Heavy rainfall causes flooding in Dakshina Kannada, Mangaluru-Bengaluru traffic hit by landslides

MANGALURU: Netravathi and Kumaradhara rivers flooded in several places of Dakshina Kannada district following vigorous monsoon in the region for the last few days.

Netravathi river flowed above the danger level of 29.0 meters at Uppinangady on Thursday morning as a result of which the district administration moved the people living in low-lying areas of Panemangalore and other places downstream to safer places.

The district received 100.09 mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday. Belthangady taluk received the highest 134.8 mm while Kadaba taluk received 104.1 mm.

Laila, Malenthabettu, Balanja, Kalmanja, Patrame, Mundaje, Malavanthige, Ujire and Arasinamakki in Belthangady taluk received more than 139 mm rainfall. In the last week, the district received 433 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 289 mm rainfall.