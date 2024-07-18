Melanistic leopard numbers rise in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A safari in Kabini in Nagarhole Tiger Reserve (NTR) is on the bucket list of many tourists and wildlife lovers, particularly to see and photograph the elusive melanistic leopard, popularly known as Saya. And the famous ‘Ghost of Kabini’ may now have more in company. If Karnataka forest officials are to be believed, the state is turning out to be a hotbed of such animals, also known as black panthers.

Forest officials are recording a rise in numbers of melanistic leopards in NTR as well as in Kali Tiger Reserve (KTR). As per preliminary reports from KTR, of the 100 camera trap images, 14% are of melanistic leopards.

Now to ascertain their precise numbers in the tiger reserves, the forest department is undertaking a detailed study. A senior forest department said: “Melanstic leopards are a star attraction, especially in Kabini, because they are rare. Everyone who visits the safari demands to see and photograph one. The rising number in KTR is a very positive sign. There is a need to divide the tourism footfall into other reserves. There has also been an increase in sightings of melanistic leopard cubs in other ranges of NTR. We are working on documenting all of them and preparing a database,” the official said.