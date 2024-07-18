Melanistic leopard numbers rise in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A safari in Kabini in Nagarhole Tiger Reserve (NTR) is on the bucket list of many tourists and wildlife lovers, particularly to see and photograph the elusive melanistic leopard, popularly known as Saya. And the famous ‘Ghost of Kabini’ may now have more in company. If Karnataka forest officials are to be believed, the state is turning out to be a hotbed of such animals, also known as black panthers.
Forest officials are recording a rise in numbers of melanistic leopards in NTR as well as in Kali Tiger Reserve (KTR). As per preliminary reports from KTR, of the 100 camera trap images, 14% are of melanistic leopards.
Now to ascertain their precise numbers in the tiger reserves, the forest department is undertaking a detailed study. A senior forest department said: “Melanstic leopards are a star attraction, especially in Kabini, because they are rare. Everyone who visits the safari demands to see and photograph one. The rising number in KTR is a very positive sign. There is a need to divide the tourism footfall into other reserves. There has also been an increase in sightings of melanistic leopard cubs in other ranges of NTR. We are working on documenting all of them and preparing a database,” the official said.
The phase-4 data monitoring of KTR noted 246 leopards in the reserve and adjoining areas. Also, 126 individuals were documented in NTR. “The increasing number of melanistic leopards is a matter of joy and concern, but their precise number is not known. A study led by Srinivasulu et al. in 2016, which involved sampling an area of about 763 sqkm revealed that approximately 14% of leopard captures exhibit melanism,” said Nilesh Shinde, Director, KTR.
The awareness and presence of melanistic wildlife species have gained popularity. Recently, the Odisha government announced that they are working on introducing the country’s first melanistic tiger safari in Similipal Tiger Reserve.
Melanism is a genetic variation of the common leopard or tiger. It is caused by an excess of melanin in an organism which results in dark pigmentation. Since it is a rare phenomenon, such animals are most sought after. “Photographic evidence suggests that the recessive allele responsible for melanism is more commonly expressed in female individuals than in males. However, a detailed study is yet to be conducted to understand this phenomenon fully,” added Shinde.
Their presence signifies a healthy and diverse genetic pool, essential for the species’ long-term survival. Their presence in other parts of Nagarhole, also shows a rise in territorial spread, which is good for the species and gene pool, said NTR Director Harshakumar Chikkanaragund.