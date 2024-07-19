3 bodies recovered at landslide site at Karnataka, Rain delays rescue Operation

SHIRUR (UTTARA KANNADA): Bodies of three more people, including a four-year-old girl, who were swept away in the landslide on NH 66 at Shirur, were recovered on Thursday. The girl was the daughter of hotel owner Lakshman Naik, who also died in the disaster. The NDRF team found Avanthika Lakshman Naik’s body at the Gangavalli estuary at Gangakolla village.

A video of the NDRF staff carrying her body, has gone viral. Bodies of Lakshman Naik, wife Shanthi and son Roshan were found and cremated on Thursday. However, Avanthika’s body was missing, and everyone hoped that she would be alive. However, her body was found by on the third day of the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, the body of another unidentified person was found in Gangavalli river. It is said that the person could be the driver Murugan, however, an official confirmation is awaited.

Another severed body of an unidentified person was found on the beach at Balambar village. The police sent the body to Ankola government hospital.

Restoration work on NH 66 came to a halt after the district experienced heavy rain on Thursday. The restoration workers found a floating container and a bike in the river.