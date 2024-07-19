3 bodies recovered at landslide site at Karnataka, Rain delays rescue Operation

SHIRUR (UTTARA KANNADA): Bodies of three more people, including a four-year-old girl, who were swept away in the landslide on NH 66 at Shirur, were recovered on Thursday. The girl was the daughter of hotel owner Lakshman Naik, who also died in the disaster. The NDRF team found Avanthika Lakshman Naik’s body at the Gangavalli estuary at Gangakolla village.
A video of the NDRF staff carrying her body, has gone viral. Bodies of Lakshman Naik, wife Shanthi and son Roshan were found and cremated on Thursday. However, Avanthika’s body was missing, and everyone hoped that she would be alive. However, her body was found by on the third day of the rescue operation.
Meanwhile, the body of another unidentified person was found in Gangavalli river. It is said that the person could be the driver Murugan, however, an official confirmation is awaited.
Another severed body of an unidentified person was found on the beach at Balambar village. The police sent the body to Ankola government hospital.
Restoration work on NH 66 came to a halt after the district experienced heavy rain on Thursday. The restoration workers found a floating container and a bike in the river.
“We will continue the work, but it cannot be done at the expected speed. If we speed up the work, it could lead to more landslide,” said an official working on the site.
According to a senior police officer, the restoration work will take at least 4 more days. Superintendent of Police PM Nagraj said that restoration has been the most challenging. More than 900 workers are hired to speed up the work.
Ulavare village across river Gangavalli, is the worst affected. The landslide increased the river’s height, flooding the river, and damaging at least 15-20 houses in the village.
“It appeared as if a celestial object fell into the river, and water gushed out flooding the entire village,” said Manjunath Gouda, a resident here. As a result, two houses have been washed into the river and 15 people are injured. An old woman has also gone missing, and villagers are appealing the district administration to shift them to a safer place.
The Uttara Kannada police have barricaded the entire area to prevent people from entering the danger zone and getting in the way of the restoration work.