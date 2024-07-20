Bloated power bills shock people, Bescom cites over-consumption

BENGALURU: Many consumers in the city and other parts of the state have been in shock since June, as they are receiving electricity bills that are more than their regular monthly bills.

These Additional Security Deposit (ASD) bills from electricity supply companies are for consuming more power. The ASD ranges from Rs 250-2,500. To make matters worse, consumers are asked to pay the bills within seven days in cash at the nearest electricity supply company office as online payments are not being accepted.

“We had not got such a bill so far. This is the first time. We had no option but to pay it as we did not want power supply to be disconnected. There was no one at Bescom to explain this to us,” said Vibha K, a resident from Bengaluru. Consumers, who were getting zero bills under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, too have received ASD bills along with the electricity meter bills. Most such consumers are under the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) limits.

The amount billed for the first quarter of this financial year is equal to that of the last financial year. As per Bescom data, from 24,28,596 installations, Rs 450.94 crore has been billed for the financial year 2024- 25. Last year, Rs 450 crore was received from the 23,99,602 installations.