Bhovi corporation will be renamed: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

CHITRADURGA: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday announced that the Bhovi Development Corporation will be renamed as Bhovi-Vaddara Development Corporation through an amendment.

At a function to mark the 25th anniversary of the accession of Immadi Siddarameshwara Swamiji to the Bovi Gurupeeta, he said, “All that can be done legally will be done for the benefit of the Bhovi community, and special emphasis will be given to renaming of the corporation.”

His government has always supported the community through various ways like forming the corporation, appointing a person from the community as a member of the KPSC and allocating funds.

Promising to work towards uplifting the community socio-economically and educationally, Siddaramaiah said his government allocated Rs 31,127 crore for the development of scheduled caste communities on the basis of their population. He was also instrumental in providing reservation for SC and ST contractors in the government contracts.

Stressing the need to provide education, the CM called upon parents to provide quality higher education as it is a major indicator of development. He assured them of providing funds for the development of educational institutions run by the Bhovi Gurupeet.

“If everyone is educated, the real meaning of political independence will be achieved as depicted by the father of Indian constitution Dr BR Ambedkar. We should strive in this regard,” the CM told the gathering.