Karnataka government approves draft notification to allow outdoor advertisements

BENGALURU: Outdoor advertisements -- hoardings, posters, banners, building wrap advertisements and mobile advertisement displays -- are all set to make a comeback after six years with the government approving a draft notification of BBMP’s Advertisement By-laws 2024.

Ads will be allowed in a regulated manner on roads wider than 60 ft, where ads can be placed on both government and private properties. Private owners can rent out the space only after paying taxes to the BBMP. With this, the Palike aims to mop up over Rs 1,000 crore annually.

The notification dated July 19 invites objections/ suggestions from the public on the bylaws within 30 days from that date.

Advertisements in BBMP can only be done through open auction/tender as per the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act, 1999 (Karnataka Act 29 of 2000), the notification said.

The advertisements on Metro pillars, Metro stations and infrastructure are excluded from the assigned rights to any bid. However, the same shall be put to separate suitable tender by the BBMP.

The BBMP, through its zonal commissioners and authorised officers, will enforce the bylaws to ensure that no unauthorised advertisements come up on any road. The Palike has a fixed advertisement fee effective from June 17, 2023. In case of non-payment, Palike will charge 18% interest for the delay.

Any arrears or unpaid demand for the advertisement from either a licensed advertiser or anyone who is liable to pay the advertisement fee or penalty or interest, Palike has the right to attach bank accounts, distress sale of the moveable properties or seizure. Such a defaulter shall be liable for criminal action under Section 326 of the Act, as per the draft notification.

There will be an advertising regulatory committee headed by the additional chief secretary, urban development department, and officials from traffic police, Bescom and BBMP as its members. The committee will look into objections and remove advertisements if there are safety issues.