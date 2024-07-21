Karnataka: Speaker inspects Vidhana Soudha after reports of water seepage

BENGALURU: Following an alert from the media about water seepage near the gallery at the Vidhana Soudha due to rain in the last few days, Assembly Speaker UT Khader said he inspected the premises and will call a meeting with officials from the Department of Personal Administration, Public Works Department and Finance Department on Monday to fix the issue.

Speaking to TNIE, he said, “I am the custodian of only the first floor where the session takes place. I will discuss with officials and also the CM about complete maintenance of the Vidhana Soudha,”

He added that in the last 68 years, the premises were not maintained like it should have been done. “I believe that the Vidhana Soudha should also be maintained on the lines of Mysuru Palace and it should be beautified.” He said as the building was built like a heritage structure, using modern tiles and cement or other material may result in the structure losing its charm, hence experts need to be consulted.