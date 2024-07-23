Door-to-door surveys launched in Karnataka to find out-of-school children

BENGALURU: In a first, the government will conduct door-to-door surveys to track children between the ages of 6 and 18, who are out of school. The initiative comes after a Karnataka High Court directive, and will be done in collaboration with the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department and the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL). Women from self-help groups (SHGs) will be appointed as enumerators to conduct the survey using a mobile app.

Gram Panchayats in the state will take the lead and select two SSLC-qualified women from SHGs to survey 300 households in a village. “The Directorate of Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services (EDCS) has developed a mobile application that will survey students who are not in the mainstream,” read a circular from the RDPR department. The women will be trained by the education department to enter the correct details of the children.

As per data provided by DSEL in December last year, during 2022-2023 a total of 18,461 children had dropped out of school. The state is in seventh position for the highest number of dropouts. Between 2017-2023 - a period of six years - 71,945 students discontinued schooling, reveals data from Samagra Shikshana Karnataka (SSK).