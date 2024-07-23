Four people dead, 22 bridges submerged in Belgavi district amid heavy rain

BELAGAVI: Incessant rain in Belagavi district has led to 22 bridges being submerged and connectivity to several villages has been disrupted, and as many as 4 persons had lost their lives till date. As per the data of KSNDMC, Belagavi district has received 398 mm rainfall whereas the normal average is 283mm from June 1 to July 22.

About 41% rain has increased in this period. Khanapur taluk, received 1,265.9 mm, Athani taluk received 167.3 mm. Data revealed that more than 64 hectares of agriculture and horticulture crops were damaged in the rain.