Karnataka launches ‘Government Montessories’ in 250 Anganwadi centres

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Monday launched the first ‘Government Montessories’ under the state, which will upgrade the current Anganwadi centres as educational centres for pre-primary classes. As a pilot project, 250 Anganwadi centres in Bengaluru Urban have been converted, and in the first phase, the department plans to open 5,000 such Montessori across the state, gradually extending the initiative to all Anganwadi centres.

The rebranding of the centres under the name ‘Government Montessories’ aims to provide quality education and nutritious food to children from poor and middle-class families, who cannot afford private education. Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar inaugurated the first government Montessori pre-primary centre for LKG and UKG students, under the Integrated Child Development Scheme in Govindrajnagar.

Speaking to the media, Hebbalkar said, “The government is upgrading Anganwadi centres to emphasise education and health, reflecting its commitment to developing children’s capabilities from a young age. Today, there are 70,000 operational Anganwadi centres and the state also holds the distinction of starting the first pre-primary school within these centres.”