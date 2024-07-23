Rs 8 crore collected every month to pay higher-ups: Karnataka opposition MLA

BENGALURU: BJP MLA from Yelahanka SR Vishwanath on Monday alleged that Rs 8 crore is collected at the Yelahanka sub-registrar’s office every month and passed onto higher-ups. He demanded Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda to take action.

Raising the issue during the calling attention motion at the Assembly, he said that around Yelahanka, there are over 100 illegal revenue layouts where the land has not been converted from agricultural to residential purposes. These illegal layouts do not have any amenities and have been registered with bogus documents.

“They collect Rs 35,000 per registration and every month, around Rs 8 crore is paid to higher-ups. We don’t know who those higher-ups are,” he said. He pointed out that these layouts have 20 ft-wide roads and do not have any amenities. “Since we go there to appeal for votes, we spend from our MLA funds to provide amenities,’’ he said.

Replying, Byregowda said they have decided in the cabinet to transfer sub-registrars working in the BMRDA limits through counselling. “We have also passed instructions that those working for over five years at the same place in Bengaluru should be transferred outside the city. It is true that agricultural lands are turned into revenue layouts without any conversion procedures. Many are doing this illegally and systematically. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar have issued directions to stop this,” he added.