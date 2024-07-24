Amidst stiff opposition from BJP, Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar table Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill

BENGALURU: The state government on Tuesday tabled the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill-2024 in the Assembly to constitute Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to split Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into more than 10 city corporations in Greater Bengaluru Area (GBA) for effective, participatory and responsive governance.

Amid stiff opposition from BJP legislators, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development and Town Planning & Bengaluru Urban district in-charge minister, tabled the bill.The BJP legislators alleged that the government gave a free hand to bureaucrats to prepare the bill and did not take the Opposition into confidence.

“We oppose the introduction of the bill in the House all of a sudden. The city has been ignored by the ruling Congress. Not a single paisa has been released for its development. Now, it has plans to expand the city’s boundary. What commitment the bureaucrats (who drafted the bill) have for the city’s development? The bill will break the city built by Nadaprabhu Kempegowda into pieces,” said R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition.

He said there is a threat even to Kannada language if the BBMP is split into more than 10 corporations. Former minister S Suresh Kumar, Rajajinagar MLA, suggested setting up a committee of Bengaluru MLAs and MLCs to study the pros and cons of the bill. Shivakumar and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said the city of Bengaluru belongs to all those residing in the state. “Let there be a House committee to study the bill,” Patil added.

Shivakumar, however, assured that the bill will not be passed without a thorough discussion. “Do not fret. I will not take a decision without taking you all into confidence. You can study the draft bill thoroughly,” he said, and added that the bill will be discussed on July 27.