Karnataka assembly passes Bill to protect legislators appointed with Cabinet ranks

BENGALURU: Amid criticism in the Assembly, the government on Tuesday passed the Karnataka Legislature (Prevention of Disqualification) (second amendment) Bill, 2024, to protect legislators who were appointed with cabinet ranks.

The Karnataka Legislature (Prevention of Disqualification) Act, 1956, was amended to make provisions to exempt the offices of the chief minister’s political secretary-I and II, financial advisor, advisor (policy and planning) and deputy chairman to the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission from incurring disqualification for being an MLA or MLC on such appointments.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil got the bill passed. Legislators from the BJP alleged that 72 MLAs and MLCs have been appointed in the government with cabinet ranks, which will be a burden on the exchequer. Patil maintained that the appointment of legislators with cabinet ranks is not a new thing, as it was a norm for 20 years.