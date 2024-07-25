Loco pilots spot tree on tracks, avert mishap in Udupi

UDUPI: The loco pilot and the assistant loco pilot of Matsyagandha Express train averted a possible mishap by stopping the train in the nick of time after spotting a big tree fallen on the tracks in Udupi on Wednesday.

As the incident occurred a little away from Udupi railway station, the railway gangmen later rushed to the site and cleared the tracks. Sources from Konkan Railway said that the train was approaching from Barkur to Udupi and at that time the loco pilot and the assistant loco pilot of the train saw the tree on the track at around 9:18 am.

The train was immediately stopped by applying the emergency brake, following which it came to a halt. An overhead equipment team (OHT) that engages in track maintenance works then removed the fallen tree from the track and the train resumed its journey.

Appreciating the timely decision and swift action, Konkan Railway CMD Santhosh Kumar Jha announced a cash reward of Rs 15,000 each to the crew members of Matsyagandha Express train.