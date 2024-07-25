Man enters women's PG in Bengaluru, stabs 24-year-old to death

BENGALURU: A man armed with a knife entered a women’s paying guest (PG) facility in the city on Tuesday night and allegedly murdered a 24-year-old woman.

According to the police, the man stabbed the girl several times after slitting her throat at her room on the third floor of the PG facility on 1st Cross Road, 6th Block, VR Layout, Koramangala.

The deceased has been identified as Krithi Kumari, an employee of a private company. Kumari, who hailed from Bihar, was murdered between 11.10 pm and 11.20 pm.

The police suspect that Kumari knew the accused. Kumari reached her PG facility around 9 pm. The accused entered the PG building when its caretaker was outside and the main door was open, the police said.

The accused fled after other girls raised an alarm. The police recorded the statements of the girls there. They have taken the CCTV footage from the PG facility and surrounding areas. They have also obtained Kumari’s Call Data Records (CDR). Three police teams are investigating the case, a police officer said.

Meanwhile, DCP (South-East Division) Sara Fatima said the accused has been identified and efforts are on to nab him.