BENGALURU: The Bitcoin scam has a shocking revelation. Police Inspector Prashanth Babu DM, who was the head of the Technical Support Centre (TSC) of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) at Adugodi in November 2020, had allegedly transferred 4,000 bitcoins worth Rs 850 crore seized from the prime accused in the scam, Sriki aka Srikrishna, to his personal computer without the court’s permission. Babu had allegedly transferred the contents of two Apple MacBooks, which were sealed after seizing them from Sriki.

It has also been revealed that after transferring the contents to his personal computer, and on learning that the case was registered by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in 2023, Babu had wiped off all the contents from his personal computer. These were used to download the data from the seized gadgets, including the software for decoding, the CID stated in its objections before the High Court of Karnataka in response to Babu’s anticipatory bail petition.

In the objections filed to Babu’s bail application, special public prosecutor (SPP) Prasanna Kumar P said the statement of BS Gagan Jain, a private cyber expert, was recorded before the magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC on March 30, 2024, and indicated that the gadgets contained about 4000 bitcoins when Babu transferred them to his personal computer.

The price of one bitcoin in November 2020 was about $29,000 — approximately Rs 21.20 lakh. Thus, it is stated that the total value of bitcoins handled by Babu was about Rs 850 crores, Kumar stated.

The objections also revealed that Jain’s statement was supported by the Cyber Forensic Analysis Report obtained from the Centre for Development of Advance Computing (C-DAC) on May 21, 2024, which had analysed the gadgets seized in the case. Report indicated that the contents of MacBooks seized from Sriki in 2020, were transferred to Babu’s PC, who in connivance with other accused had installed a crypto hardware wallet, electrum wallet applications and data wiping applications.

The CID stated in its objections that from the C-DAC report it was clear that Babu on learning about CID registering the crime in 2023, had wiped off all the contents in his personal computer which was used to download the data from the seized gadgets, including the software for decoding.