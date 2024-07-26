Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah defends against allegations of illegal MUDA site allotment

BENGALURU: Defending that he had no role in the alleged illegal allotment of Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites to his wife, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged that the allotment took place in 2021 when BJP was in power in Karnataka.
The BJP and JDS members, who sat on an overnight dharna demanding a debate on the alleged irregularities, entered the well of the Council as soon as the proceedings commenced on Thursday. As they were firm that they would not return to their seats until Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti gave his ruling, CM Siddaramaiah attacked the Opposition, stating that they were creating an issue out of nothing with the sole intention of tarnishing his reputation.
“The site was allotted in 2021. Who was in power then? It was the BJP. MUDA officials took a decision at their discretion and allotted the sites. We had just given an application seeking compensation but never asked that a site should be given in Vijayanagar or any specific area. MUDA has illegally allotted the sites,” Siddaramaiah defended. Continuing, the CM alleged that the Opposition had taken the issue personally as they were jealous that there was not even a single blot on his political career spanning over 40 years.
Further, Siddaramaiah said that the adjournment motion cannot be allowed as only issues which have occurred recently can be taken up for a debate and the issue in question took place in 2021.
Giving his ruling, Chairman Horatti said that he had already rejected the adjournment motion once and had reconsidered the application to review his decision. “As there is no recent occurrence, the adjournment motion is rejected,” he ruled, following which the Opposition legislators raised slogans against the State Government and demanded that the alleged MUDA scam be referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
‘Will release list of MUDA sites illegally allotted’
DyCM DK Shivakumar said that the State Government would soon release a list of MUDA sites illegally allotted by the previous BJP govern-ment. He said they allowed discussions on the alleged ST Corporation scam and the BJP leaders raised many issues. “But the same BJP did not allow the CM to respond. But the CM exposed BJP’s scams. The government has ordered inquiry into all those scams,” he told reporters. The DyCM said BJP is raising a hue and cry about the MUDA sites allocation. The CM has ordered an investigation, let the Opposition provide any documentation they have, he said. “There is nothing wrong in allocation of sites to the CM as per rules. If any irregularity happened, it happened during the BJP rule,” the DyCM said.