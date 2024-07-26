Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah defends against allegations of illegal MUDA site allotment

BENGALURU: Defending that he had no role in the alleged illegal allotment of Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites to his wife, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged that the allotment took place in 2021 when BJP was in power in Karnataka.

The BJP and JDS members, who sat on an overnight dharna demanding a debate on the alleged irregularities, entered the well of the Council as soon as the proceedings commenced on Thursday. As they were firm that they would not return to their seats until Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti gave his ruling, CM Siddaramaiah attacked the Opposition, stating that they were creating an issue out of nothing with the sole intention of tarnishing his reputation.

“The site was allotted in 2021. Who was in power then? It was the BJP. MUDA officials took a decision at their discretion and allotted the sites. We had just given an application seeking compensation but never asked that a site should be given in Vijayanagar or any specific area. MUDA has illegally allotted the sites,” Siddaramaiah defended. Continuing, the CM alleged that the Opposition had taken the issue personally as they were jealous that there was not even a single blot on his political career spanning over 40 years.