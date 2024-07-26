Police open fire at theft victim as he tries to flee after assaulting officers in Karnataka

HUBBALLI: The Hubballi Dharwad police opened fire at a jewellery theft accused while he tried to assault police officers on Friday morning.

The incident was reported near Gamanagatti area of Hubballi when the accused Farhan Sheikh was secured the previous night by the police to trace another accused in thetheft case reported last week at a jewellery store in Keshwapur.

According to the police, Farhan Sheikh, native of Mumbai, is an interstate offender who has cases of murder, dacoity and robbery against him in Kalaburagim, Ahmadnagar, Mumbai and Surat.

“The accused, who assisted the police to pick up another accused, assaulted two of our staff and tried escaping injuring police constables Sujatha and Mahesh of Keshwapur police station. Police sub inspector Kavitha Madgyal opened fire of two rounds, one in air and one on him. The accused was secured and was shifted to KIMS hospital. Three of our other staff are also shifted to KIMS for treatment,” said a senior police officer.