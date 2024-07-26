Police open fire at theft victim as he tries to flee after assaulting officers in Karnataka

HUBBALLI: The Hubballi Dharwad police opened fire at a jewellery theft accused while he tried to assault police officers on Friday morning.
The incident was reported near Gamanagatti area of Hubballi when the accused Farhan Sheikh was secured the previous night by the police to trace another accused in thetheft case reported last week at a jewellery store in Keshwapur.
According to the police, Farhan Sheikh, native of Mumbai, is an interstate offender who has cases of murder, dacoity and robbery against him in Kalaburagim, Ahmadnagar, Mumbai and Surat.
“The accused, who assisted the police to pick up another accused, assaulted two of our staff and tried escaping injuring police constables Sujatha and Mahesh of Keshwapur police station. Police sub inspector Kavitha Madgyal opened fire of two rounds, one in air and one on him. The accused was secured and was shifted to KIMS hospital. Three of our other staff are also shifted to KIMS for treatment,” said a senior police officer.
The police said the accused was wanted by the police in four states in 15 cases of murder, rovvery and others. HE has operated in large cities like Mumbai, Pune, Surat, and Hyderabad.
“It’s a big catch as he was at large for many years. He used to change places of operations and flee to other states to gang up with the locals and plot for another crime. In Karnataka, he was wanted in two cases reported under Roja and Brahmapur police limits besides the Keshwapur police limits where the jewellery theft was committed.” The officer said.