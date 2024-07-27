Congress urged to buy Nijalingappa’s bungalow for district office

BENGALURU: Former AICC president and chief minister S Nijalingappa was a political giant and Chitradurga DCC president T Pir has urged KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to consider buying Nijalingappa’s bungalow with Congress funds and setting up the district party office.

The State Government had planned to convert the bungalow into a Nijalingappa memorial, but a government official raised objections, delaying the sale. For the last four years, Nijalingappa’s family has been waiting for the sale. Also, Nijalingappa’s grandson, Vinay Kiranshankar Siddayanahalli, to whom the property has been willed, stays in the US, which has further delayed the process.

During a Congress meeting in Chitradurga recently, Kharge had visited the bungalow and paid his respects to the leader. Shivakumar had said the party needs to set up its offices in all districts. Keeping that in mind, party functionaries have written to Shivakumar to consider buying the bungalow to set up the office. It would bring Congress much goodwill among Lingayats who had gone away from Congress after Veerendra Patil was removed as chief minister in 1990.

Congress leader and former MLC Mohan Kondajji, whose father Kondajji Basappa had served as a deputy minister in Nijaligappa’s cabinet, said, “Rs 5 crore was sanctioned by the government to set up the Nijalingappa memorial. But even after four years, it has not come up. It is nothing but apathy on behalf of the administration.”

He said, “I have heard from the family that the market price has gone up to Rs 6 crore for this land which measures 5,000 sqft and they are fed up with waiting and are now considering selling it to a private buyer.’’

Nijalingappa’s son Kiran Shankar was the chief architect of Vikas Soudha and his son-in-law SB Muddappa was the former chief secretary of Karnataka.