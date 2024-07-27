Karnataka forms task force to curb single-use plastic, POP idols

BENGALURU: Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Friday said that a task force, comprising marshals, will be set up across the state to control the use of single-use plastic. The task force will also act tough in ensuring that no Plaster of Paris (POP) idols are being used during Ganesha Chaturthi this year.

He issued these directions, after holding a detailed meeting with officials from the environment department and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

Khandre said orders have been issued for the creation of the task force to stop the sale, storage and transportation of single-use plastic and other such products. The task force will also take action and stop the manufacturing of them.

He pointed that despite orders and rules in effect against the use of single-use plastic, the banned material is still used in the form on plates, spoons, and carry bags. The task force will also conduct raids and officials will take stern legal action. At the meeting, directions were also issued to ensure proper coordination between the police, district administrations, commercial taxes department, transport department and other stakeholders. Directions were also issued banning crackers during Ganesha Chaturthi.