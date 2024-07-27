Karnataka Legislative session concludes with 93% attendance, AI-based attendance tracking

BENGALURU: Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Friday said they received 1,251 questions, including star queries, during the session that concluded on Thursday. “To answer one of the questions, we had to spend Rs 93,000 where an MLC had sought details of all the 90,000 gram panchayat members,’’ he said.

Photos of Anubhava Mantapa were given to all the legislators and on July 24. The Council witnessed 93% attendance. The session was conducted from July 15 to July 25 for eight days.

Assembly Speaker UT Khader said that 23 notifications, 146 annual reports, 160 CAG reports and other reports were tabled in the Assembly. The proceedings were held for a total of 37 hours in eight days. He said 13 Bills were tabled, of which 12 were passed, except the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill. It has now referred to the Joint Select Committee.

He said 23,000 visitors watched proceedings from the public gallery. For the first time, artificial intelligence-based attendance for legislators was introduced.

In all, 85 per cent of legislators attended. In the Assembly, 2,370 questions, including the 135 starred ones, were received.