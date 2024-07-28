Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar awaits state's approval for first tunnel road from Hebbal to Silk Board

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that tenders will be called for the first tunnel road project in Bengaluru after getting the state cabinet’s approval.

After a meeting with MPs, MLAs and MLCs from Bengaluru on the development of the IT city under the concept of Brand Bengaluru, he said, “The meeting discussed the proposed 18.5-km tunnel road from Esteem Mall at Hebbal to Silk Board junction at BTM Layout.

100km stretch of signal-free flyover proposed

“Various issues, including land acquisition, for the project were discussed. All MPs and legislators expressed their support for this project,” Shivakumar said.

He said that a plan for another tunnel road from East to West Bengaluru has been prepared and it will be implemented in phases.

Along with the tunnel road project, a 100-km signal-free flyover corridor has been proposed at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore, he said.

Referring to Metro rail connectivity, Shivakumar said all new lines will be on double-decker flyovers.

On shortage of water in the city, Shivakumar said the trial run of Cauvery 5th Stage water supply project is on and it will be launched on August 15.

Water will be provided by August 20. Shivakumar said that MPs, MLAs and MLCs in the city from opposition parties have extended their support to the proposed 250-metre Skydeck at Hemmigepura near Nice Road. The Skydeck will not impact traffic on Nice Road.

He said BJP MLA Ashoka suggested that Hemmigepura is an ideal location for the Skydeck project as there is a scope for widening Nice Road. Shivakumar appreciated his suggestion and said people from all parts of the city will have access to Skydeck when the peripheral ring road is ready. All suggestions given by the elected representatives will be discussed at the next cabinet meeting, Shivakumar said.

He said elections to the BBMP Council will be held after the court gives its verdict order.