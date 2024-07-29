HD Kumaraswamy rushed to hospital after nosebleed

BENGALURU: Union Minister and JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy was rushed to a private hospital in the city after his nose started bleeding during a press conference here on Sunday.

He was talking to reporters after a BJP-JDS coordination committee meeting, blood started tickling down from Kumaraswamy’s nose. He was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Jayanagar. Hospital sources said the bleeding was because of medications that Kumaraswamy is taking for his health conditions. He was stable, they added.

In March this year, Kumaraswamy, who is 64, underwent a Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI), a non-surgical procedure, for the third time due to restenosis caused by tissue valve degeneration. He had previously suffered two strokes. In February 2024, he had developed severe breathlessness, fatigue and chest pain due to the tissue valve degeneration. He has undergone three heart surgeries till date.